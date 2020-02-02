Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) Stock Rating Lowered by Robert W. Baird

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) was downgraded by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target suggests a potential downside of 4.42% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. OTR Global lowered Navistar International from a “mixed” rating to a “negative” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine raised Navistar International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Raymond James started coverage on Navistar International in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Navistar International from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Navistar International from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.34.

NAV opened at $36.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.95. Navistar International has a 12-month low of $21.32 and a 12-month high of $39.52.

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Navistar International had a negative return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 1.96%. The company’s revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Navistar International will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NAV. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Navistar International by 101.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Navistar International by 1,831.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 458,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,802,000 after acquiring an additional 434,942 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Navistar International by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Navistar International by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Navistar International by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 4,793 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

Navistar International Company Profile

Navistar International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells commercial and military trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services.

