Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Acquired by Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 43.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,783 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,825 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $5,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the third quarter worth $201,000. Bangor Savings Bank purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the third quarter worth $233,000. Salem Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 8.1% during the third quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 72,839 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,239,000 after buying an additional 5,464 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co. boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 27.3% during the third quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 110,866 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,930,000 after buying an additional 23,766 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 39.9% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,018 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 7,703 shares during the period. 78.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, Director William R. Klesse acquired 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.31 per share, with a total value of $471,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 113,203 shares in the company, valued at $4,450,009.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William R. Klesse acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.09 per share, with a total value of $228,540.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 119,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,540,442.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 35,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,393,129 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

OXY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Occidental Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.22.

Shares of OXY opened at $39.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.88. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $37.25 and a 12-month high of $68.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.33.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.07%.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

