ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Purchased by Cornerstone Advisors Inc.

Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 55.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in ONEOK by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mark W. Helderman bought 6,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $73.36 per share, with a total value of $447,055.84. Also, CAO Mary M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total value of $143,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,396.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE OKE opened at $74.87 on Friday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.13 and a 1-year high of $77.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.48 and a 200-day moving average of $72.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $30.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be given a $0.935 dividend. This is an increase from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 24th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 134.53%.

Several brokerages have commented on OKE. Tudor Pickering began coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Barclays set a $79.00 price target on ONEOK and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine lowered ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.13.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

