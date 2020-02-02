OZ Minerals (OTCMKTS:OZMLF) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of OZ Minerals (OTCMKTS:OZMLF) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $9.25 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on OZMLF. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of OZ Minerals from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of OZ Minerals from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th.

Get OZ Minerals alerts:

OTCMKTS:OZMLF opened at $6.86 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.85. OZ Minerals has a 12 month low of $6.10 and a 12 month high of $7.99.

OZ Minerals Company Profile

OZ Minerals Limited engages in the exploration, development, mining, and processing of mining projects in Australia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, silver, nickel, iron oxide, zinc, and lead deposits. It owns and operates the Prominent Hill mine located in northern South Australia; the Carrapateena project located in South Australia; and the Antas mine located in the state of Pará in the northern region of Brazil.

Read More: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for OZ Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OZ Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.