PennantPark Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:PNNT) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in PennantPark Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:PNNT) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 165,892 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,476 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.25% of PennantPark Investment worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new position in PennantPark Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $115,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in PennantPark Investment by 19,455.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 488,893 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 486,393 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in PennantPark Investment by 3.6% in the third quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 319,702 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 11,070 shares during the period. PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in PennantPark Investment in the third quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PennantPark Investment by 16.9% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 138,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PennantPark Investment stock opened at $6.54 on Friday. PennantPark Investment Corp. has a 52-week low of $5.84 and a 52-week high of $7.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.35. The firm has a market cap of $438.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25 and a beta of 1.12.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The asset manager reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.03). PennantPark Investment had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 14.20%. The firm had revenue of $27.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.50 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that PennantPark Investment Corp. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Arthur H. Penn bought 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.08 per share, for a total transaction of $97,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 193,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,175,932.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PNNT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PennantPark Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PennantPark Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PennantPark Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of PennantPark Investment from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.13.

PennantPark Investment Corporation specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in building and real estate, hotels and gaming, electronics, healthcare, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, manufacturing industries and retail.

