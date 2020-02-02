Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Acquired by Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,343 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $10,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,831,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,918,335,000 after purchasing an additional 4,879,296 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 25,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 4,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 23,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International stock opened at $82.70 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.27 and a 1-year high of $92.74. The company has a market cap of $128.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th were paid a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.66%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.76%.

PM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Philip Morris International from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Citigroup downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Philip Morris International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.17.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

