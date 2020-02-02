Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Shares Purchased by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 211,975 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $26,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PG. AMI Asset Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 13,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 29,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,635,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donald L. Hagan LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 4,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.82% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PG. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.86.

PG stock opened at $124.62 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $124.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.47. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12 month low of $94.08 and a 12 month high of $127.00. The company has a market cap of $307.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 27.14%. The firm had revenue of $18.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a $0.7459 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.93%.

In related news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 58,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total value of $7,341,341.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 284,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,772,809.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.50, for a total transaction of $379,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 100,411 shares of company stock valued at $12,652,757. 1.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

