Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.00.

PRGS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Sidoti initiated coverage on Progress Software in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective (up previously from $49.00) on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Friday, January 17th.

In related news, CFO Paul A. Jalbert sold 708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $33,984.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,675,008. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul A. Jalbert sold 12,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.35, for a total value of $565,887.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,839 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,687.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Progress Software by 1,153.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 652 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Progress Software in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Progress Software by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,329 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Progress Software by 81.9% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,327 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Progress Software by 2,255.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,768 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 3,608 shares in the last quarter. 91.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Progress Software stock opened at $45.13 on Friday. Progress Software has a 12-month low of $35.26 and a 12-month high of $52.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.81 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.85 and its 200-day moving average is $41.09.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.04. Progress Software had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 6.39%. The company had revenue of $123.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Progress Software will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Progress Software’s payout ratio is presently 28.82%.

Progress Software declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, January 16th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software maker to repurchase up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications worldwide. The company operates in three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; NativeScript, an open-source application development platform; and DataRPM, a cognitive predictive maintenance solution for industrial IoT.

