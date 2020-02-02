Raymond James Raises Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Price Target to $84.00

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $83.00 to $84.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Buckingham Research lowered their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (up previously from $76.00) on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alaska Air Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $72.50.

Shares of ALK stock opened at $64.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.90. Alaska Air Group has a 1-year low of $53.39 and a 1-year high of $72.22.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.05. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 19.58%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Alaska Air Group’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This is a boost from Alaska Air Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Alaska Air Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.81%.

In other Alaska Air Group news, insider Chalmers David 241,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. Also, VP Andrea L. Schneider sold 1,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.28, for a total transaction of $101,906.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,635.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 150.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 378 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 475 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 122.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 521 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. 87.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

