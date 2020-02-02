Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) PT Raised to $257.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $235.00 to $257.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on RTN. Barclays set a $215.00 price target on shares of Raytheon and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Raytheon from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Raytheon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $240.00 target price on shares of Raytheon and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.60.

Get Raytheon alerts:

Shares of RTN stock opened at $220.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $61.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.88. Raytheon has a 52 week low of $164.70 and a 52 week high of $233.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $204.65.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8 billion. Raytheon had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.93 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Raytheon will post 11.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Tracy A. Atkinson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.48, for a total transaction of $107,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $942,940.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Hadley sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total transaction of $440,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,750 shares in the company, valued at $2,030,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RTN. Boston Partners bought a new position in Raytheon during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in Raytheon by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,840 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Raytheon during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,133,000. Park National Corp OH grew its holdings in Raytheon by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 1,295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. grew its holdings in Raytheon by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,454 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Company Profile

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

See Also: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.