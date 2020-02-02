Renesas (OTCMKTS:RNECF) Trading Down 10.5%

Renesas (OTCMKTS:RNECF) shares were down 10.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.67 and last traded at $6.67, approximately 1,050 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 6,850 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.45.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.45.

About Renesas (OTCMKTS:RNECF)

Renesas Electronics Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, and services semiconductors in Japan, North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers microcontrollers and microprocessors, amplifiers and buffers, analog devices, audio and video products, automotive products, data converters, interfaces, memory products, and optoelectronics, as well as peripherals; ICs for communication and power devices, factory automation, and motor/actuator drivers; and embedded system platforms.

