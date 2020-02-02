Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) Price Target to $135.00

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $138.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 31.34% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks set a $135.00 target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.81.

Shares of NYSE ADS opened at $102.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $110.59 and a 200 day moving average of $122.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.67. Alliance Data Systems has a 12-month low of $99.20 and a 12-month high of $182.95.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.08 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 47.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Alliance Data Systems will post 16.37 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Alliance Data Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Whitnell & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the third quarter worth $36,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 83.4% in the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the third quarter worth $62,000. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

