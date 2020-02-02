Solarwindow Technologies (OTCMKTS:WNDW) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Shares of Solarwindow Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:WNDW) fell 1.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.40 and last traded at $2.40, 17,565 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 35% from the average session volume of 27,030 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.44.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Solarwindow Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.80.

Solarwindow Technologies (OTCMKTS:WNDW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Solarwindow Technologies (OTCMKTS:WNDW)

SolarWindow Technologies, Inc engages in developing electricity-generating see-through windows and products for detached homes and commercial buildings. Its SolarWindow technology provides the ability to harvest light energy from the sun and artificial sources and generate electricity from a transparent coating of organic photovoltaic solar cells.

