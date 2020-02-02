Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) Shares Sold by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. trimmed its position in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,323 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 580 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUV. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,365,183 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $505,964,000 after acquiring an additional 818,490 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 7,436.7% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 317,900 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $17,170,000 after acquiring an additional 313,682 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at $12,478,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at $11,796,000. Finally, Provident Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 4,129,025 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $223,009,000 after acquiring an additional 204,395 shares during the period. 82.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LUV opened at $54.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.20. The company has a market capitalization of $28.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.67. Southwest Airlines Co has a fifty-two week low of $47.40 and a fifty-two week high of $58.77.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.11). Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 10.26%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. Southwest Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is currently 16.86%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LUV. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup started coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.18.

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

