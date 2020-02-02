Stifel Nicolaus Trims Yeti (NYSE:YETI) Target Price to $36.00

Yeti (NYSE:YETI) had its price objective lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

YETI has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a buy rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Yeti in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Yeti in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a buy rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Yeti from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Cowen set a $38.00 target price on Yeti and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Yeti from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Yeti has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $35.29.

Shares of YETI opened at $36.36 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. Yeti has a 12 month low of $16.32 and a 12 month high of $38.11. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 2.92.

Yeti (NYSE:YETI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. Yeti had a return on equity of 152.95% and a net margin of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $229.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.35 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Yeti will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Ryan R. Seiders sold 1,462,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $42,419,779.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Robert O. Murdock sold 25,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $906,768.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,461,171 shares of company stock worth $71,643,395. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in YETI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Yeti by 107.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,159,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151,857 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Yeti by 83.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,989,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,597,000 after purchasing an additional 902,859 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Yeti by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 686,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,216,000 after purchasing an additional 283,680 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new position in Yeti in the 3rd quarter worth $7,316,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Yeti by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,246,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,912,000 after purchasing an additional 172,873 shares during the period. 49.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Yeti Company Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Japan. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

