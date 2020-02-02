Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.57.

A number of research firms have commented on STOK. Zacks Investment Research raised Stoke Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wedbush began coverage on Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised Stoke Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Stoke Therapeutics from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

In other news, major shareholder Rtw Investments, Lp bought 104,873 shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.82 per share, for a total transaction of $3,022,439.86.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STOK. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.61% of the company’s stock.

STOK opened at $27.96 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.19. Stoke Therapeutics has a one year low of $19.21 and a one year high of $39.04.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.01. Equities research analysts forecast that Stoke Therapeutics will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stoke Therapeutics Company Profile

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antisense oligonucleotide medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases. Its lead product candidate, STK-001, to treat Dravet syndrome, a severe and progressive genetic epilepsy. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc has a partnership with Invitae Corporation to offer epilepsy panel testing.

