Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 134,371 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,656 shares during the quarter. Stryker comprises 1.4% of Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $28,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 123.5% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 181 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 169.3% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

In related news, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 4,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total transaction of $962,502.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $233.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Stryker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Barclays downgraded shares of Stryker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $226.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.45.

Shares of SYK opened at $210.70 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $223.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $210.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.50. The company has a market cap of $78.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.45, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.03. Stryker had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 25.75%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.85%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

Recommended Story: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.