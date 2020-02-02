Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE:SKT) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE:SKT) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,861 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers worth $1,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 305.2% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 5,534 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 3rd quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the period.

NYSE:SKT opened at $14.63 on Friday. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.61 and a twelve month high of $23.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.19 and a 200-day moving average of $15.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.64.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.69). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The business had revenue of $120.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.3575 per share. This is a positive change from Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.77%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.56%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.60.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE:SKT), is a publicly-traded REIT headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina that operates and owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 40 upscale outlet shopping centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states coast to coast and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.4 million square feet leased to over 2,900 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

