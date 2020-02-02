Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Robert W. Baird

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $62.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 0.80% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Maxim Group lowered shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Wedbush set a $52.00 price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.83.

Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $62.50 on Friday. Texas Roadhouse has a 52 week low of $47.52 and a 52 week high of $66.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.59.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 80.4% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,718 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after buying an additional 27,955 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 433,287 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,757,000 after buying an additional 175,201 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,247 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,013 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,090,000 after buying an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 788,659 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,420,000 after buying an additional 162,055 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of April 29, 2019, it owned and operated approximately 590 restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

