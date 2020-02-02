Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Now Covered by Cowen

Research analysts at Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Cowen’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.64% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $127.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Twilio from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Twilio to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Twilio to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Twilio in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Twilio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.16.

Shares of Twilio stock opened at $124.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 9.57, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $109.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.47. Twilio has a 1-year low of $89.81 and a 1-year high of $151.00. The company has a market cap of $17.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.10 and a beta of 1.10.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $295.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.96 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 26.20%. The business’s revenue was up 74.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Twilio will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.67, for a total value of $3,523,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO George Hu sold 7,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $755,089.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 185,285 shares of company stock worth $19,456,694. 10.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TWLO. Partner Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 82.6% during the 3rd quarter. Partner Investment Management L.P. now owns 15,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after buying an additional 7,139 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 39,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,342,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 11,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 197,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,747,000 after buying an additional 9,250 shares in the last quarter. 80.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

