Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,693 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Under Armour by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 16,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Under Armour by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Under Armour by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Under Armour by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 11,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Under Armour stock opened at $20.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 80.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.57. Under Armour Inc has a twelve month low of $16.74 and a twelve month high of $27.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. Under Armour had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. Under Armour’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Under Armour Inc will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on UAA shares. Robert W. Baird cut Under Armour from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $31.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Under Armour from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Under Armour from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Raymond James upgraded Under Armour from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Under Armour currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.16.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

