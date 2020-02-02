Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Valvoline Inc. is a producer and distributor of premium-branded automotive, commercial and industrial lubricants as well as automotive chemicals. The company’s brand and franchises consists of Valvoline Instant Oil Change(SM), Valvoline lubricants and automotive chemicals (TM), MaxLife lubricants (TM), SynPower(TM) and Zerex(TM) antifreeze. Valvoline Inc. is based in Lexington, United States. “

Get Valvoline alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised Valvoline from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.20.

Shares of NYSE:VVV opened at $21.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.88. Valvoline has a 1-year low of $16.90 and a 1-year high of $23.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.78.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $629.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.04 million. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 91.40% and a net margin of 8.70%. Valvoline’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Valvoline will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.113 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.37%.

In other news, SVP Craig A. Moughler sold 1,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total value of $37,595.31. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,674.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,854 shares of company stock valued at $65,730. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Valvoline by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,395,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,256,000 after acquiring an additional 51,119 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valvoline in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $22,641,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valvoline in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $17,395,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Valvoline by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 500,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,032,000 after purchasing an additional 52,838 shares during the period. Finally, Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Valvoline by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 471,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,387,000 after purchasing an additional 51,500 shares during the period. 91.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Valvoline

Valvoline Inc manufactures and markets engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Core North America, Quick Lubes, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

Further Reading: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Valvoline (VVV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.