VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) Price Target Raised to $30.00

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) had its price target hoisted by Deutsche Bank from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

VICI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of VICI Properties from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays upgraded shares of VICI Properties to a buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.85.

VICI stock opened at $26.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 83.01, a quick ratio of 83.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. VICI Properties has a 12 month low of $20.47 and a 12 month high of $27.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.51.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $222.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.50 million. VICI Properties had a net margin of 66.78% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that VICI Properties will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.2975 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. This is an increase from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.22%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,000.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 22 gaming facilities comprising approximately 39 million square feet and features approximately 14,800 hotel rooms and approximately 150 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

