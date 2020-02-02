Visa (NYSE:V) PT Raised to $228.00 at Cantor Fitzgerald

Visa (NYSE:V) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $200.00 to $228.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the credit-card processor’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.59% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on V. Macquarie began coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Visa from $209.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Visa from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Visa from $205.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Visa from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.88.

Shares of V opened at $198.97 on Friday. Visa has a 52-week low of $133.30 and a 52-week high of $210.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $194.29 and its 200-day moving average is $182.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $391.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.40, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.93.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46. Visa had a return on equity of 42.57% and a net margin of 52.57%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Visa will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Visa news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 13,206 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total transaction of $2,400,586.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 254,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,183,026.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 3,110 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.52, for a total value of $567,637.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 227,740 shares in the company, valued at $41,567,104.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,316 shares of company stock worth $5,579,434 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV increased its position in Visa by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 1,183 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its holdings in Visa by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 17,031 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,200,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA increased its holdings in Visa by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 2,361 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

