W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Price Target Raised to $57.00 at Deutsche Bank

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) had its price target hoisted by Deutsche Bank from $55.00 to $57.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on WRB. Zacks Investment Research raised W. R. Berkley from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, October 19th. ValuEngine cut W. R. Berkley from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Buckingham Research upgraded W. R. Berkley from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on W. R. Berkley from $68.26 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on W. R. Berkley from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. W. R. Berkley currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $68.00.

NYSE WRB opened at $73.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.83, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. W. R. Berkley has a 12 month low of $50.79 and a 12 month high of $77.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.63 and a 200-day moving average of $70.07.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that W. R. Berkley will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in W. R. Berkley by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,067,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,257,109,000 after acquiring an additional 7,221,477 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in W. R. Berkley by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,621,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $478,935,000 after acquiring an additional 39,912 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in W. R. Berkley by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,239,871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $89,556,000 after buying an additional 113,301 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in W. R. Berkley by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 799,888 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,775,000 after buying an additional 76,573 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in W. R. Berkley by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 744,281 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,430,000 after buying an additional 52,464 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.34% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

