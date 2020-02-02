Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.50.

WD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Walker & Dunlop stock opened at $66.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.98. Walker & Dunlop has a 1-year low of $47.73 and a 1-year high of $69.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 4.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.96.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $212.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.95 million. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 18.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Walker & Dunlop will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walker & Dunlop news, EVP Richard C. Warner sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total transaction of $644,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,985,482. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Richard C. Warner sold 11,496 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.51, for a total transaction of $753,102.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,296 shares in the company, valued at $4,146,520.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,278 shares of company stock valued at $2,043,419 in the last ninety days. 10.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,250,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,159,000 after buying an additional 126,536 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 848,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,441,000 after buying an additional 16,258 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 157,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,404,000 after buying an additional 17,136 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 92,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,158,000 after buying an additional 5,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 85,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,518,000 after buying an additional 5,310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate loans for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers multifamily properties and commercial real estate finance products, such as first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

