Wells Fargo & Co Cuts Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Price Target to $92.00

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) had its price target decreased by Wells Fargo & Co from $94.00 to $92.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an equal weight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Stephens cut shares of Canadian National Railway from an overweight rating to an equal rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Cowen reissued a buy rating and issued a $99.00 price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Canadian National Railway from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut shares of Canadian National Railway from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $104.69.

Shares of CNI opened at $93.44 on Wednesday. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $80.95 and a 12 month high of $96.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $92.34 and its 200-day moving average is $91.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 23.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.443 per share. This represents a $1.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 36.90%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNI. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 71.7% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 364 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the second quarter worth $46,000. 53.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

