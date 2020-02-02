Wells Fargo & Co Increases Visa (NYSE:V) Price Target to $230.00

Visa (NYSE:V) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $213.00 to $230.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the credit-card processor’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.60% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on V. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Visa from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $210.00 price target on shares of Visa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.88.

Shares of V opened at $198.97 on Friday. Visa has a one year low of $133.30 and a one year high of $210.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $194.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.53. The stock has a market cap of $391.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.40, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.46. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.57% and a return on equity of 42.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Visa will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 13,206 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total value of $2,400,586.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 254,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,183,026.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total transaction of $1,325,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,493,805.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,316 shares of company stock valued at $5,579,434 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Visa by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 6,645 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. raised its position in shares of Visa by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 79,386 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $14,917,000 after purchasing an additional 13,680 shares during the period. Spreng Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,433,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its position in shares of Visa by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 47,520 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $8,929,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

