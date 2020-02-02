Wells Fargo & Co Reaffirms Hold Rating for Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS)

Wells Fargo & Co reissued their hold rating on shares of Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) in a research report released on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

ADS has been the subject of several other reports. Argus downgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wolfe Research set a $125.00 target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Alliance Data Systems from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and set a $138.00 target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research report on Monday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $139.81.

Shares of NYSE ADS opened at $102.79 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $110.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.02. Alliance Data Systems has a 1-year low of $99.20 and a 1-year high of $182.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.08 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 47.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Alliance Data Systems will post 16.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Alliance Data Systems’s payout ratio is 11.69%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADS. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Alliance Data Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Whitnell & Co. bought a new stake in Alliance Data Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in Alliance Data Systems by 83.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Alliance Data Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in Alliance Data Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

