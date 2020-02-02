WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WCC. Raymond James increased their target price on WESCO International from to and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. TheStreet upgraded WESCO International from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WESCO International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wolfe Research set a $52.00 target price on WESCO International and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded WESCO International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $62.09.

WCC opened at $48.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.77. WESCO International has a 12-month low of $42.03 and a 12-month high of $61.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. WESCO International had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that WESCO International will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in WESCO International by 138.2% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,306,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,432,000 after buying an additional 758,163 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in WESCO International by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 834,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,872,000 after buying an additional 60,500 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in WESCO International by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 260,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,462,000 after buying an additional 74,524 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in WESCO International by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 215,376 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,289,000 after buying an additional 76,529 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in WESCO International by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 127,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,592,000 after buying an additional 11,568 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

WESCO International Company Profile

WESCO International, Inc distributes electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) and original equipment manufacturers products and construction materials in North America and internationally. The company sells general supplies, such as wiring devices, fuses, terminals, connectors, boxes, enclosures, fittings, lugs, terminations, wraps, splicing and marking equipment, tools and testers, safety, personal protection, sealants, cutting tools, adhesives, consumables, fasteners, janitorial, and other MRO supplies.

