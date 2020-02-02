Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Lifted to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a hold rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Buckingham Research set a $150.00 price target on shares of Whirlpool and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a buy rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Whirlpool has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $157.25.

Shares of WHR stock opened at $146.17 on Wednesday. Whirlpool has a one year low of $114.00 and a one year high of $163.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $148.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.74.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.61. Whirlpool had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 26.57%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.75 earnings per share. Whirlpool’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Whirlpool will post 16.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael F. Johnston sold 2,946 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $454,361.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $816,493.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHR. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the third quarter worth $118,426,000. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the fourth quarter worth $29,292,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Whirlpool by 255.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,483,000 after acquiring an additional 94,587 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the fourth quarter valued at $10,637,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 259.3% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 73,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,705,000 after purchasing an additional 53,333 shares during the period. 95.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

