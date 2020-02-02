Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) Shares Purchased by Concorde Asset Management LLC

Concorde Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,832 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Wix.Com were worth $836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WIX. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Wix.Com by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wix.Com in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Wix.Com in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Wix.Com in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wix.Com in the third quarter valued at $168,000. 84.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Wix.Com from $170.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Wix.Com in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $161.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Wix.Com in a report on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Wix.Com in a report on Sunday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Wix.Com from $172.00 to $140.00 and set an “average” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.43.

NASDAQ:WIX opened at $142.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of -101.20 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Wix.Com Ltd has a 52-week low of $104.61 and a 52-week high of $155.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.02.

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The information services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.75. The business had revenue of $196.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.70 million. Wix.Com had a negative return on equity of 24.02% and a negative net margin of 9.80%. The business’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wix.Com Ltd will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence.

