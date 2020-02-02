World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) Rating Lowered to Hold at Loop Capital

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) was downgraded by investment analysts at Loop Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a $50.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $80.00. Loop Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 2.29% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on WWE. FBN Securities upgraded shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $90.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. MKM Partners set a $110.00 price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $94.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.47.

Get World Wrestling Entertainment alerts:

WWE opened at $48.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.28. World Wrestling Entertainment has a 1 year low of $45.10 and a 1 year high of $100.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.00 and a beta of 1.35.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The firm had revenue of $186.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the third quarter worth $71,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 13.9% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the third quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $234,000. Institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

About World Wrestling Entertainment

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates in three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.