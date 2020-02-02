Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) to Sell

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Shares of NYSE:WYND opened at $48.53 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.14. Wyndham Destinations has a 12 month low of $38.34 and a 12 month high of $53.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.55.

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.10. Wyndham Destinations had a net margin of 11.22% and a negative return on equity of 87.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. Wyndham Destinations’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Wyndham Destinations will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Wyndham Destinations news, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 25,000 shares of Wyndham Destinations stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total value of $1,216,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 842,818 shares in the company, valued at $40,994,667.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George Herrera sold 713 shares of Wyndham Destinations stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total transaction of $35,400.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 93.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 67.7% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 168.4% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 13.8% in the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Destinations, Inc operates as a vacation ownership and exchange company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Rentals. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

