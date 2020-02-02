Zacks Investment Research Lowers W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $5.75 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “The prolific oil and gas offshore fields in the Gulf of Mexico (GoM) shelf have been primarily boosting W&T Offshore’s production since its inception. The region provides low decline rates, world class permeability and significant potential reserves that are untapped.Notably, the company is growing its presence in deep-water GoM fields, wherein production has increased more than 500% and proved reserves have surged nearly 900% over the past eight years. Huge proved reserve bases in both the shelf and deepwater resources of the basin will likely contribute to the upstream energy player’s cash flows. Moreover, its latest Mobile Bay acquisition is expected to deliver significant synergies and cost savings to the company. Consequently, W&T Offshore is expected to offer substantial upside potential from the current price levels.”

Separately, ValuEngine lowered W&T Offshore from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. W&T Offshore presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.92.

WTI stock opened at $4.14 on Wednesday. W&T Offshore has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $7.18. The firm has a market cap of $582.46 million, a PE ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 3.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.15 and a 200 day moving average of $4.59.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.08. W&T Offshore had a negative return on equity of 29.02% and a net margin of 38.63%. The company had revenue of $132.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that W&T Offshore will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WTI. Man Group plc boosted its stake in W&T Offshore by 152.5% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,278,619 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,588,000 after purchasing an additional 772,282 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in W&T Offshore during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,297,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in W&T Offshore by 587.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 528,756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 451,886 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in W&T Offshore by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,308,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,253,000 after purchasing an additional 394,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in W&T Offshore by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 797,325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,955,000 after purchasing an additional 261,888 shares during the last quarter. 59.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, acquires, explores for, and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interests in approximately 49 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

