Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Citizens Financial Services (OTCBB:CZFS) to “Strong-Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Services (OTCBB:CZFS) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $74.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Citizens Financial Services, Inc. is the bank holding company for First Citizens National Bank. “

The company has a market capitalization of $225.60 million, a PE ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Citizens Financial Services has a 12 month low of $50.10 and a 12 month high of $65.00.

About Citizens Financial Services

Citizens Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for First Citizens Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and time deposit accounts.

