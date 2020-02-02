Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) to “Hold”

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vocera Communications Inc. provides mobile communication solutions focused on addressing critical communication challenges facing hospitals. The Company’s solutions consist of its Voice Communication, new Messaging and Care Transition solutions. It enables users to communicate with a Vocera Wi-Fi (TM) Smartphone or Vocera Connect application for smartphones including Blackberry, iPhone, and Android devices. Vocera Communications Inc. is headquartered in San Jose, Calif. “

VCRA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded Vocera Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Craig Hallum downgraded Vocera Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Vocera Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Vocera Communications from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their target price on Vocera Communications from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vocera Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.85.

Shares of VCRA stock opened at $22.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $693.64 million, a P/E ratio of -38.65 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.38. Vocera Communications has a fifty-two week low of $17.90 and a fifty-two week high of $42.60.

In other news, EVP Paul T. Johnson sold 11,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total transaction of $230,187.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Justin Spencer sold 6,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.88, for a total value of $124,667.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 158,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,159,150.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,456 shares of company stock valued at $397,715. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCRA. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 39.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,939 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vocera Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $150,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 49.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 14,967 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 4,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 8.4% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 12,473 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the last quarter.

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, energy, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrated with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

