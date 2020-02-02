Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by Concorde Asset Management LLC

Concorde Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $599,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ZTS. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its position in Zoetis by 74.4% in the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 89.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 15,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.81, for a total transaction of $2,143,147.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,792 shares in the company, valued at $3,745,789.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kristin C. Peck sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.16, for a total value of $1,347,340.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,877 shares in the company, valued at $5,257,789.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 141,445 shares of company stock valued at $17,242,504. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $138.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.43.

Zoetis stock opened at $134.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $63.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $134.29 and a 200-day moving average of $125.40. Zoetis Inc has a 52 week low of $84.64 and a 52 week high of $143.33.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 70.78% and a net margin of 23.76%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zoetis Inc will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is 25.56%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

