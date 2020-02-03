100,000 Shares in LGL Systems Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:DFNSU) Bought by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in LGL Systems Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:DFNSU) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,000.

Separately, Vertex One Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in LGL Systems Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $2,802,000.

LGL Systems Acquisition stock opened at $10.35 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.23. LGL Systems Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.03 and a twelve month high of $10.40.

LGL Systems Acquisition Company Profile

LGL Systems Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus its search on companies in the aerospace, defense, and communications industries.

