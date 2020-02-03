10,746 Shares in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) Purchased by Essex Financial Services Inc.

Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 10,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 10,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 0.8% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 23,186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 2.0% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 11,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. alerts:

Shares of TSM opened at $53.94 on Monday. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a one year low of $37.18 and a one year high of $60.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.94. The stock has a market cap of $279.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $317.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.20 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.86 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. China Renaissance Securities upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.