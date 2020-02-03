$12.17 Million in Sales Expected for Aspen Group Inc (NASDAQ:ASPU) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Aspen Group Inc (NASDAQ:ASPU) to announce sales of $12.17 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Aspen Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $12.22 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $12.11 million. Aspen Group reported sales of $8.50 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 43.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Aspen Group will report full-year sales of $48.11 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $47.97 million to $48.24 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $62.72 million, with estimates ranging from $62.37 million to $63.06 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Aspen Group.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 million. Aspen Group had a negative net margin of 16.23% and a negative return on equity of 25.81%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ASPU shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Aspen Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Aspen Group in a research note on Monday, November 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research increased their price target on shares of Aspen Group to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Aspen Group from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.40.

In other news, Director Malcolm F. Iv Maclean sold 9,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.17, for a total transaction of $66,616.47. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,302 shares in the company, valued at $16,505.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Malcolm F. Iv Maclean sold 21,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total transaction of $155,351.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,804.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 86,589 shares of company stock valued at $669,432. Insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $177,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. increased its holdings in Aspen Group by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 41,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC increased its holdings in Aspen Group by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 130,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 22,080 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Aspen Group by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 125,441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 14,972 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASPU opened at $8.74 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.28 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.01. Aspen Group has a one year low of $3.58 and a one year high of $8.80.

Aspen Group Company Profile

Aspen Group, Inc provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers certificate programs; and associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including nursing, education, business, technology, management, health sciences, and professional and extended studies.

