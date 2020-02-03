1,200 Shares in Bonanza Creek Energy Inc (NYSE:BCEI) Acquired by Denali Advisors LLC

Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy Inc (NYSE:BCEI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 1.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,862,371 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $59,766,000 after acquiring an additional 38,108 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 22.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,228,098 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,643,000 after buying an additional 228,314 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 1.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 654,881 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,673,000 after buying an additional 10,299 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in the second quarter valued at $9,266,000. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 231.3% in the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 331,330 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,418,000 after buying an additional 231,330 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BCEI shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Bonanza Creek Energy from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine raised Bonanza Creek Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bonanza Creek Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.80.

BCEI opened at $18.19 on Monday. Bonanza Creek Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $16.17 and a 12 month high of $26.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.99.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.38. Bonanza Creek Energy had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 58.72%. The firm had revenue of $75.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.68 million. Research analysts anticipate that Bonanza Creek Energy Inc will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Brant Demuth bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.80 per share, with a total value of $50,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,354.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Bonanza Creek Energy

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, focuses on the extraction of onshore oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. The company's primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved reserves of 116.8 million barrel of oil equivalent.

