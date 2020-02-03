$14.50 Million in Sales Expected for Alimera Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ALIM) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Alimera Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ALIM) will announce sales of $14.50 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Alimera Sciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $14.40 million to $14.60 million. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Alimera Sciences will report full year sales of $51.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $50.99 million to $51.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $59.89 million, with estimates ranging from $59.88 million to $59.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Alimera Sciences.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ALIM. ValuEngine raised Alimera Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alimera Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Alimera Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

In other Alimera Sciences news, Director John Snisarenko acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.95 per share, with a total value of $49,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard S. Eiswirth, Jr. acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.21 per share, with a total value of $521,000.00. Insiders acquired a total of 114,000 shares of company stock valued at $595,270 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Alimera Sciences stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alimera Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ALIM) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,128,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130,414 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.59% of Alimera Sciences worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of ALIM opened at $6.59 on Monday. Alimera Sciences has a 52-week low of $2.96 and a 52-week high of $18.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.96.

About Alimera Sciences

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. It focuses on diseases affecting the back of the eye or retina. The company offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and could lead to severe vision loss and blindness.

