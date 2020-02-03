$15.33 Million in Sales Expected for Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc (NASDAQ:EBMT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc (NASDAQ:EBMT) will report sales of $15.33 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Eagle Bancorp Montana’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $15.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $15.35 million. Eagle Bancorp Montana posted sales of $13.32 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp Montana will report full year sales of $64.67 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $63.03 million to $66.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $68.71 million, with estimates ranging from $67.71 million to $69.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Eagle Bancorp Montana.

Get Eagle Bancorp Montana alerts:

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.16). Eagle Bancorp Montana had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 15.34%. The company had revenue of $16.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.19 million.

EBMT has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 20,554.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,186 shares of the bank’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 12,127 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 261.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,303 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 48,560 shares of the bank’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EBMT stock opened at $21.02 on Monday. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 12-month low of $15.53 and a 12-month high of $22.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.71 and its 200 day moving average is $18.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.58 million, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.49%.

About Eagle Bancorp Montana

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services in Montana. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

Featured Article: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eagle Bancorp Montana (EBMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Montana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp Montana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.