1,719 Shares in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Bought by Essex Financial Services Inc.

Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 60.6% during the third quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 1,622,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $245,605,000 after acquiring an additional 612,421 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 318.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 622,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,150,000 after acquiring an additional 473,574 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $58,616,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 3,122,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $517,243,000 after acquiring an additional 280,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Broadmark Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $45,675,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $160.53 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $165.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.08. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $144.25 and a 52-week high of $170.56.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

