2,500 Shares in Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co (NYSE:HBB) Purchased by Denali Advisors LLC

Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co (NYSE:HBB) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HBB. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 5,121.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 391,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,479,000 after acquiring an additional 384,111 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 29.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 617,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,259,000 after purchasing an additional 139,947 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $530,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 3,372.7% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 20,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 20,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 3.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 526,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,025,000 after purchasing an additional 15,879 shares during the last quarter. 33.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hamilton Beach Brands alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Hamilton Beach Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

NYSE:HBB opened at $15.80 on Monday. Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co has a one year low of $12.60 and a one year high of $27.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $213.55 million, a PE ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.97.

Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.43). Hamilton Beach Brands had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The company had revenue of $169.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.40 million. As a group, analysts predict that Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hamilton Beach Brands Company Profile

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer, commercial, specialty small appliance, and specialty retail market in the United States and internationally. It designs, markets, and distributes a range of small branded electric household and specialty housewares small appliances, including blenders, can openers, coffeemakers, food processors, indoor electric grills, irons, mixers, slow cookers, toasters, and toaster ovens, as well as commercial products for restaurants, bars, and hotels under the Hamilton Beach Commercial and Proctor Silex Commercial brands.

Recommended Story: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co (NYSE:HBB).

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Beach Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Beach Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.