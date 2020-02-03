$387.39 Million in Sales Expected for Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) This Quarter

Analysts expect Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) to announce $387.39 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Ares Capital’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $395.37 million and the lowest is $376.00 million. Ares Capital posted sales of $345.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ares Capital will report full-year sales of $1.53 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.54 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.56 billion to $1.64 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ares Capital.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on ARCC. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Ares Capital in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Raymond James cut Ares Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub cut Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.86.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCC opened at $18.82 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.63. Ares Capital has a 52 week low of $16.21 and a 52 week high of $19.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.58.

In other Ares Capital news, Director Steven B. Mckeever acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.74 per share, with a total value of $56,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Ares Capital by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 5,347 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. lifted its holdings in Ares Capital by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 294,085 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,484,000 after purchasing an additional 5,221 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $381,000. Cottage Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ares Capital by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 205,195 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,827,000 after purchasing an additional 4,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Ares Capital by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 389,093 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,257,000 after purchasing an additional 28,954 shares during the last quarter. 34.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Recommended Story: What is a balanced fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ares Capital (ARCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.