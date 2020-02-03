$8.87 Million in Sales Expected for Sensus Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:SRTS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Sensus Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:SRTS) will announce sales of $8.87 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sensus Healthcare’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $7.13 million and the highest estimate coming in at $10.10 million. Sensus Healthcare posted sales of $8.08 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sensus Healthcare will report full year sales of $28.43 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $25.88 million to $32.14 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $34.59 million, with estimates ranging from $27.43 million to $41.75 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Sensus Healthcare.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Sensus Healthcare had a negative net margin of 9.83% and a negative return on equity of 9.78%. The company had revenue of $5.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lowered shares of Sensus Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sensus Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Sensus Healthcare from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.88.

Shares of SRTS stock opened at $4.11 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.84 and a 200-day moving average of $4.96. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Sensus Healthcare has a 12-month low of $3.31 and a 12-month high of $9.23. The firm has a market cap of $72.92 million, a P/E ratio of -27.40 and a beta of -0.61.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Sensus Healthcare during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 69.9% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 27,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 11,311 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Sensus Healthcare in the third quarter worth about $540,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Sensus Healthcare by 40.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 103,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 29,990 shares during the period. 9.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sensus Healthcare, Inc manufactures and markets superficial radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

