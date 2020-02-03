800 Shares in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Purchased by Emerald Advisers LLC

Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 800 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Sageworth Trust Co increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 78.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,142 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,483,927 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 258,073 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 408.5% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,000. 72.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CSCO shares. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target (down from $58.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.78.

Cisco Systems stock opened at $45.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.70. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.40 and a 52-week high of $58.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.51. The firm has a market cap of $195.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.23.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.15% and a return on equity of 35.01%. The firm had revenue of $13.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 49.12%.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,597 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total value of $564,471.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total transaction of $3,163,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 352,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,933,406.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 388,864 shares of company stock valued at $17,474,321. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.