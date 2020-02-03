AceD (ACED) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4.00

AceD (CURRENCY:ACED) traded down 44.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 3rd. One AceD coin can currently be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. Over the last seven days, AceD has traded down 53% against the US dollar. AceD has a market capitalization of $16,759.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of AceD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Axe (AXE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00005679 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 49% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dollar International (DOLLAR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002422 BTC.

SmartFox (FOX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AceD Profile

AceD is a coin. AceD’s total supply is 10,404,904 coins and its circulating supply is 10,402,904 coins. AceD’s official website is www.acedcoin.com. The official message board for AceD is medium.com/@acedcoin. AceD’s official Twitter account is @AcedCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

AceD Coin Trading

AceD can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AceD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AceD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AceD using one of the exchanges listed above.

